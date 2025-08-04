After a year of fundraising, rebuilding, a Snoqualmie bakeshop reopens its doors

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Chickadee Bakeshop & Pie Co. had been raising money for over a year after a fire destroyed their location in downtown Snoqualmie.

They have fully reopened their doors on Friday after the public stepped up with moral support and donations.

Electrical issues caused the fire that destroyed the historical building that was the home of the Chickadee Bakeshop.

The owners shared their enthusiasm on social media, saying that they were excited to be back in the community.

