After months of repairs, the South Spokane Street Viaduct deck rehabilitation project is complete

SEATTLE — The Seattle Department of Transportation has announced the completion of the South Spokane Street Viaduct after months of repair.

The viaduct was constructed in 1920 and required immediate attention due to weathering and increased traffic.

The project lasted roughly four months from beginning to end.

During construction, SDOT improved the drainage system, repaired the deck and repaved the road.

The viaduct, which connects people to West Seattle, is a critical point for drivers coming from Interstate 5 looking to reach the Port of Seattle or get on the West Seattle Bridge.

The $7.5 million project was funded through a grant from the Federal Highway Administration Bridge Improvement Program.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes received surface repairs to ensure the safety of travelers during inclement weather.

©2024 Cox Media Group