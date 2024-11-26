After-dinner ‘fart walks’ offer surprising health benefits, UW experts say

Walking after meals, a trend that’s gone viral on social media as the “fart walk,” might be more than just a quirky health hack, according to University of Washington Medicine. Experts say this simple practice could aid digestion and help regulate blood sugar levels.

The term “fart walk” was popularized by Mairlyn Smith, a cookbook author in her 70s, who shares on social media her enthusiasm for fiber-rich diets and walking after meals.

The idea took off as followers began posting their own #fartwalk videos, but it’s not as novel as it seems. Cultures worldwide have long embraced after-dinner strolls, such as the Chinese proverb, “If you take 100 steps after each meal, you’ll live to 99.”

After-dinner walks can give your digestion a helpful boost. Dr. Christopher Damman, a gastroenterologist at the Digestive Health Center at UW Medical Center – Montlake, explains that moving your body stimulates your bowels, speeding up digestion.

“The bowel does move well on its own, but it moves better when you move,” Damman said.

Walking after eating can also reduce bloating and help prevent acid reflux by encouraging your stomach to empty more efficiently.

Social media claims that post-meal walks can lower the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes have some scientific backing.

Damman says research shows that even five minutes of light activity after eating can blunt the spike in blood sugar levels that typically follow a meal.

One review of seven studies found that light walking after eating significantly reduced blood sugar and insulin levels compared to sitting. Lowering these spikes is essential for avoiding insulin resistance, which can lead to prediabetes or diabetes.

For those managing diabetes, after-dinner walks can help maintain stable blood sugar levels. However, people using medication should monitor for hypoglycemia if they’re increasing physical activity.

For maximum benefits, timing your walk is key. Blood sugar tends to spike 60 to 90 minutes after eating, so Damman advises heading out for a stroll about an hour after finishing your meal.

Preventing blood sugar spikes also begins with diet. Eating fiber-rich, whole foods and avoiding processed foods can reduce the likelihood of sharp blood sugar increases.

“Eating whole foods is your best bet because they have all the things packed together that we’ve evolved with to regulate the absorption of glucose,” Damman said.

Beyond digestion and blood sugar, overall well-being affects how your body processes food. Stress, lack of sleep, and inactivity can all impact digestion and blood sugar regulation. Stress, in particular, raises blood sugar levels due to the release of cortisol.

Also, don’t underestimate the importance of getting good sleep and reducing stress.

For persistent issues like bloating, walking might not be enough. Damman notes that underlying conditions, such as irritable bowel syndrome or bacterial overgrowth, may require medical attention.

However, for those embracing high-fiber diets and going on walks to let nature take its course, the “fart walk” is a simple, effective routine that even gastroenterologists support.

