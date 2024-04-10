Local

Aerosmith announces show at Climate Pledge Arena

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Steven Tyler Of Aerosmith Appears At Studio 54 LAS VEGAS - AUGUST 01: Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler attends an after concert party at Studio 54 inside the MGM Grand Hotel/Casino early August 1, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Studio 54) (David Becker)

SEATTLE — Four-time Grammy award-winning Aerosmith has announced a date for their long-awaited tour stop in Seattle after teasing the concert back in August.

In August, the Aerosmith winged logo appeared at several venues across the country, but lead singer Steven Tyler’s vocal chord injury delayed the official announcement.

Now that Tyler is healed up, dates have been announced, including a Nov. 24 stop on their “Peace Out” tour at Climate Pledge Arena, with special guests The Black Crowes.

Each show on the North American tour will feature hits that span their 50-year history.

General on-sale tickets begin Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.





