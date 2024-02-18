Adult and pet without home after Snohomish fire

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Snohomish County firefighters battled a commercial fire in Snohomish.

The fire broke out at a “four plex residence” in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

When the first crews arrived within five minutes the building was evacuated.

“Upon further investigation, it was discovered that there had been a fire in a bathroom that had been extinguished by a sprinkler activation,” said a spokesperson. “The incident was handled by the first three arriving units.”

“Mutual Aid was provided from Everett, Snohomish Regional Fire Rescue, and South County Fire,” they continued.

Officials say that working smoke detectors helped the quick-acting residents to evacuate the building.

Unfortunately, one adult and pet were left without a home due to water damage.





©2024 Cox Media Group