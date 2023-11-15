Adorable Point Defiance Zoo muskox calf takes first dive into pile of fall leaves

TACOMA, Wash. — Getting into the fall spirit takes many shapes and forms, and that goes for one adorable muskox calf at the Point Defiance Zoo too.

The zoo caught muskox calf Willow on camera as she “joyfully dives headfirst in her very first pile of maple leaves and turns her leafy playground into a zoomie extravaganza.”

Willow was officially welcomed to the world in early September. At the time, she was described by PDZ veterinarian Kadie Anderson as “remarkably cute and off to a good start.”

That good start appears to have carried over now that fall leaves are on the ground.

