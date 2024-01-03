Adding to your flock? Duck rescued from Mukilteo drug house is up for adoption

MUKILTEO, Wash. — A brave young duck named Danny was found in a Mukilteo drug house recently. He was living with two dogs and two parakeets.

Fortunately, all animals have been rescued and Pasado’s Safe Haven is now helping Danny find his forever home.

Staff describe Danny as a sweet, social guy who’d love to live with other feathered friends. His favorite snacks are blueberries and mealworms.

“Can you bring Danny into your flock?” said a spokesperson. “We’d love to hear from you!”

If you would like to adopt Danny visit the Pasado’s Safe Haven website.

