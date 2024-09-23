Aberdeen police search for burglary suspect

ABERDEEN, Wash. — The Aberdeen Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect who allegedly burglarized a local business.

Aberdeen PD called upon “Citizen Detectives” to assist in identifying the suspect. Officers hope that with the public’s help, they can locate the suspect and help keep the community safe and thriving.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Gary Sexton by phone at 360-533-4100 ext. 4403 or by email at gsexton@aberdeenwa.gov and reference case number #24-A25755.

Citizen Detectives, your assistance is needed in identifying the suspect below, who felt the need to burglarize a local... Posted by Aberdeen Police Department on Monday, September 23, 2024

