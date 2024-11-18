Aberdeen police arrest armed teen after early morning shots fired in neighborhood

Aberdeen police arrested a 16-year-old male early Friday morning after responding to reports of gunfire in the 700 block of East 1st Street.

Witnesses reported hearing two gunshots at approximately 1:30 a.m., which were also heard by officers handling an unrelated call in downtown Aberdeen.

Aberdeen officers, with assistance from the Hoquiam Police Department, Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, and Washington State Patrol, quickly responded to the scene.

While searching the area, an Aberdeen officer found the teen, who ran away. Although the officer lost sight of him, they recognized the juvenile from prior encounters and identified his nearby home.

Police established a perimeter around the home and spoke with the suspect’s parents.

Shortly after, the teen exited the back of the house holding a bottle of alcohol and a Smith & Wesson .45 caliber pistol. Officers safely took him into custody using less-lethal force.

The teen was transported to the Aberdeen Police Department and now faces several charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, minor in possession/consumption of alcohol, VUCSA (Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act), obstructing a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest.

During the investigation, officers recovered one spent bullet casing from the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.

