Deputies looking into a string of burglaries in Thurston County spotted a car used by the suspect abandoned near Capitol Forest

Sheriff’s deputies have been investigating a string of burglaries in the past few weeks around the town of Littlerock. Security cameras have been able to capture images of the suspect and the vehicle they used, but they couldn’t get a clear shot of the car’s license plate.

A car matching the one spotted at some of the burglary scenes was reported abandoned on Waddell Creek Road.

Detectives were able to track down the suspect to a tent in the Capitol Forest.

The suspect confessed to eleven different burglaries and thefts around Noschka Road, Sherman Valley Road, Waddell Creek Road, and Capitol View Lane. The suspect led police to where many of the stolen items were hidden, including his storage unit in Pierce County.

The 40-year-old suspect was booked into the Thurston County Jail, but was later released. Police say the investigation continues.

Many of the items were returned to their owners and deputies are urging residents who have not reported thefts or burglaries, to contact the sheriff’s office at detectives@co.thurston.wa.us.

Abandoned car leads detectives to stolen items near Littlerock (Thurston County Sheriff's Department)

