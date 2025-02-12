$9,000 in damage caused by vandals at Bellingham arts center

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Bellingham arts center is left feeling shattered after someone broke into their business and caused significant damage.

Firehouse Arts and Events Center posted online on Feb. 9 that someone broke through their glass doors, looking for cash.

The center says the person got away with about $500, some cookies, and caused about $9,000 in damage.

“This is devastating for small businesses, and it needs to stop,” the center wrote.

This isn’t the only business hit in the Fairhaven area in recent weeks.

According to a post from Good Earth Pottery, someone broke into their location on Feb. 7.

No pottery was stolen, according to the business, and the store was able to reopen within a day.

Anyone with information that may help find the person or people responsible for these break-ins is asked to call Bellingham police at (360) 778-8800.





