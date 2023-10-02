90 Target workers to be displaced when 2 Seattle stores close this month

SEATTLE — We now know 90 workers in Seattle will lose their jobs when two Target stores close this month.

That’s according to an Employment Security Department filing.

The company says the laid-off employees will be able to move to other locations but it’s not clear how many have decided to do that.

The stores on Northwest Market Street in Ballard and on University Way in the University District will shut down on Oct. 21.

The Minneapolis-based company says theft was threatening the safety of employees and shoppers.

In early September, KIRO 7 reported on several Target locations across the Seattle area that had begun locking an array of items behind glass cases to mitigate shoplifting. A city audit published in July found that the Targets at Pike Place, Northgate, and Westwood Village were among the top 10 stores that Seattle police responded to for shoplifting calls in 2022.

Target is also closing seven other stores in Portland, San Francisco, Oakland, and New York.

