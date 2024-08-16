85-year-old skydiver visits Snohomish on a quest for gold

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — An 85-year-old woman is traveling across the country on a mission to complete 1,000 skydives and earn her ‘Gold Wings.’ On Wednesday she was at Skydive Snohomish to add one more free fall to her impressive total.

Kim Knor made her first skydive in 1959 and was competing soon after. She was on the first US Women’s National Team, which claimed gold in the World Championships.

After completing 550 jumps, Knor put skydiving on pause to focus on her family.

37 years later, after the death of her husband, Knor sold her Colorado home, bought an RV and began touring the country in a quest for 1,000 jumps to earn her ‘Gold Wings’ from the United States Parachute Association.

Knor’s jump at Skydive Snohomish was number 726.

Knor was inducted into the International Skydiving Hall of Fame in 2013.

