80 degrees ahead! Get ready for Seattle’s warmest day of the year

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Pull out the sunscreen, Seattle weather is forecasted to see the warmest day of the year so far.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Wednesday in the Seattle area will hit 80 degrees, with a high near 85 degrees.

NOAA is also predicting 40-50% above normal temperatures for western Washington over the next week.

Although Wednesday will be quite warm, NOAA forecasts a 20% chance of rain after 11 p.m. that night, with temperatures returning to more typical levels later in the week.

Looking at Seattle weather later in the week

Thursday morning will likely see rain before 11 a.m., which may continue into the afternoon. However, the rest of the day will be partly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees.

NOAA stated the chance of rain Thursday is 60%, with new precipitation amounting to less than a tenth of an inch. Thursday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 49 degrees.

On Friday, the sun will pick back up again, with a high near 74 degrees. The night will be mostly clear, according to NOAA, with a low around 53 degrees.

Those with outdoor weekend plans will be pleased to know there’s no rain in the forecast. Saturday will see a high near 76 degrees and a low around 55.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 74 degrees and a low around 53 degrees.

NOAA states that in warmer weather, people should try to eat easy-to-digest foods, drink plenty of “not very cold” water, wear light colored clothing, and keep an eye out for infants, pets, and the elderly.

For more hot weather safety tips,go here.

