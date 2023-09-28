75-year-old man arrested after allegedly stabbing broom-wielding victim in Fremont

FREMONT, Wash. — A 75-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing another man during a fight in Fremont on Sept. 22.

Around 4:45 in the morning, officers heard about two men fighting in the 3500 block of Albion Place North near the Urban Earth Nursery.

The 911 caller told police that a man was armed with a knife while the other man was trying to fight him off with a broom.

When police arrived where the fight happened, officers found the man with a bread knife and detained him.

The knife had blood on it, according to officials.

After following a trail of blood to an apartment, officers found a 63-year-old man who had been stabbed several times and was seriously injured.

The man was then taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect has been booked into the King County Jail for assault.

©2023 Cox Media Group