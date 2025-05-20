74-year-old Olympia hiker dies on Grand Canyon trail

ARIZONA — National park rangers in Arizona said that a 74-year-old from western Washington has died on a trail at the Grand Canyon.

Rangers said Dennis Smith of Olympia was an avid and experienced hiker.

On May 15, just before 5 p.m., Smith was found unresponsive on the North Kaibab Trail, approximately half a mile below the North Kaibab Trailhead. This is a popular 14-mile trail that descends from the North Rim down into Bright Angel Canyon to the Colorado River .

Smith was attempting a Rim-to-Rim hike from the South Rim to the North Rim.

Bystanders and park rangers tried to resuscitate him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His cause of death is currently being investigated.

Temperatures in that area were over 100 degrees.

“In light of the forecasted heat, park rangers strongly advise against hiking in the inner canyon during the hottest part of the day, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Hikers and backpackers attempting rigorous distances, such as rim to rim, through the inner canyon are encouraged to be self-reliant to prevent emergency situations for themselves and responders. Be aware that efforts to assist hikers may be delayed due to limited staff, the number of rescue calls, and employee safety requirements,” the National Parks Service wrote.

©2025 Cox Media Group