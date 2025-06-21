72.2 million travelers projected for 4th of July holiday travel

SEATTLE — AAA projects that 72.2 million Americans will travel domestically this year during the week of the 4th of July.

That number is up by 2.4%, an increase of 1.7 million travelers compared to last year.

This year, two weekends will be included instead of one to better reflect the number of travelers during this period.

Seattle is second in the nation for domestic travel during the week of Independence Day, with cruise departures being the major reason for travel.

From June 20 to July 6, 17 ships leave Seattle.

INRI, a transportation data and insights provider, predicts that the roads will be busiest starting Wednesday, July 2, to Sunday, July 6.

I-5 is listed as the peak congestion point for drivers traveling from Seattle to Ocean Shores on July 2 at around 5:45 p.m.

At 4:30 p.m. on July 6, I-90 east is expected to have peak connection for people traveling from Ellensburg to Seattle.

