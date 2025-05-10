71-year-old missing from Auburn hospital

AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police are asking the public to keep an eye out for 71-year-old Michael Dollinter, who was last seen leaving the Auburn Medical Plaza on N Division Street.

Michael was last seen walking from the plaza on May 9 around 7 p.m.

Police say he does not have any of his personal belongings with him and may not be able to safely return to the hospital without assistance.

He was last seen wearing a hospital band on his left wrist, along with a green t-shirt. jeans and black shoes.

Michael is 5′11″and has black hair with bald spot and brown eyes.

If you see him, call 911.

©2025 Cox Media Group