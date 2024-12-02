71-year-old man stabbed during altercation on Metro bus in Seattle

A reported stabbing aboard a Metro coach near 5th Avenue and Wall Street in Seattle on Sunday turned out to be a minor altercation, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies and Seattle police officers responded to the incident around 4:30 p.m., initially reported as a fight that escalated to a stabbing. When they arrived, officers found two adult males with minor injuries sustained during a mutual scuffle.

According to on-scene supervisors, neither man wanted to cooperate with the investigation or pursue criminal charges. Both were treated at the scene and declined transportation to the hospital. They were released shortly after and went their separate ways.

The incident did not result in any injuries to other passengers or the bus driver.

What initially appeared to be a serious event was ultimately deemed relatively minor, officials said.

