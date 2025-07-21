700,000 Ford SUVs recalled due to increase of fire

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

More than 694,000 Ford Bronco Sports and Ford Escapes are actively being recalled due to an increase in fire risk.

The recall is for 2021-2024 versions of Bronco Sports and 2020-2022 versions of Ford Escapes equipped with 1.5L engines. Ford has been looking into the possibility of fuel injectors cracking, which can lead to an increased risk of fire.

If fuel leaks inside the engine compartment and there’s a hot engine or exhaust components, it could increase the risk of a fire. Ford identified injectors cracking on eight vehicles that experienced underhood fires. Six of the vehicles didn’t have updated engine control software.

No injuries related to the fires have been reported at this time.

A letter notifying vehicle owners of the safety risk is expected to be mailed on Aug. 18. A second letter will be sent once the final remedy is available. Vehicle owners can contact Ford customer service at (866) 436-7332 and reference recall number 25S76.

Two decades of pools are being recalled

More than 5.2 million aboveground swimming pools sold across the U.S. and Canada over the last two decades are being recalled after nine drowning deaths were reported, The Associated Press confirmed.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission stated that nine children have died after trying to use compression straps as a foothold to climb into the pool. This leads small children to use the pool unattended, posing a serious drowning risk. These deaths occurred between 2007 and 2022, involving children between the ages of 22 months and 3 years old.

The recall covers a range of Bestway, Intex Recreation, and Polygroup pools that were sold by major retailers as far back as 2002. All of the pools being recalled are 48 inches or taller.

Approximately 5 million of these recalled pools were sold across the U.S., both online and in stores at major retailers like Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, Costco, and Amazon. Another 266,000 were sold in Canada.

Customers who have purchased one of these pools will receive a free repair kit. The companies warn that small children should not access the pool without supervision until the repair is made.

Contributing: The Associated Press

©2025 Cox Media Group