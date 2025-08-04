62-year-old man drowns in Kachess Lake

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office says a man has died after falling off a paddleboard in Kachess Lake on Sunday.

At around 1 p.m., the family of 62-year-old Edbert Pacheco called 911 to report he had fallen in the water and was struggling to stay afloat without a life jacket, the sheriff’s office said in a post.

After deputies searched for an hour, the King County Sheriff Marine Rescue Unit was called in and later found Pacheco’s body in the water.

“We and the Kittitas County community offer our deepest sympathy to Mr. Pacheco’s family in this painful time,” the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said in a post.

