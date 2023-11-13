Hundreds of Issaquah homes left without power after ‘car/equipment accident’

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Power is out to hundreds in the Issaquah Highlands following a car and equipment accident on Sunday, according to the City of Issaquah.

Puget Sound Energy’s latest web notification shows 592 people without power in the area as of 6:20 p.m.

The outage started early this morning and power is expected to be restored later in the day.

