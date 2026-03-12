5 Washington animal shelters participate in ‘March Muttness’

Five animal shelters in Washington are getting their heads in the game.

‘March Muttness’ is officially underway – it’s an annual fundraiser where shelters from across the country go head-to-head or tail-to-tail, rather, to save homeless pets by raising money for their location.

Here are the shelters participating from our state:

Everett Animal Shelter

Motley Zoo Animal Rescue

Auburn Valley Humane Society

Adams County Pet Rescue

Yakima Humane Society

Here’s how the tournament works

51 teams began play on March 1st for the Qualifying Round. Shelters are first pitted against one another in the Qualifying Round. The top 32 shelters that raise the most money then move to Round 1 of the Champion Bracket, followed by Round 2.

There is also a Second Chance Bracket that will feature the non-advancing teams from Round 1.

Shelters will make their way through the bracket as they compete to make it to the Snuggly 16 and the Furry 4, and finally, the Championship Round.

To view the current standings or donate to a shelter of your choice, click here.

