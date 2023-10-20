5 car collision blocks multiple lanes of I-90 near North Bend

A 5-car collision blocked multiple lanes of traffic on Interstate 90 near North Bend Thursday afternoon, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

At about 4:40 p.m., WSDOT said there was a collision blocking the two right lanes of westbound I-90 near milepost 27, which partially blocked the on-ramp from North Bend Way.

According to Eastside Fire & Rescue, crews from the Seattle Fire Department were coming back from the Washington State Fire Training Academy and stopped to assist.

One person was transported to Harborview Medical Center and another was treated at the scene.

Update 1: On westbound I-90 just east of SR 18 there is a collision blocking the 2 right lanes and the on-ramp to WB I-90 from North Bend Way. State Patrol and incident response are on the scene. https://t.co/1rUmdOA0UP pic.twitter.com/uJIygK2deE — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) October 19, 2023









