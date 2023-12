A 48-year-old inmate was found dead in his Kitsap County Jail cell Monday, according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 4 p.m., the man was found unresponsive.

The Port Orchard Police Department will be conducting the independent investigation and the Kitsap County Medical Examiner’s Office will work to determine the cause and manner of his death.





©2023 Cox Media Group