45-year-old man shot dead in Central District

SEATTLE — A 45-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Seattle’s Central District Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of East Union Street shortly before 8 p.m.

They arrived to find a man who had been shot several times. Officers tried to help the victim until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived.

They tried to save the man’s life but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police don’t yet know what led up to the shooting and have not released information about a possible suspect.

Detectives from the SPD Homicide Unit are leading the investigation.

If you have information that could help, you’re asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

