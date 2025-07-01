45-year-old arrested for allegedly throwing explosive at home in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A 45-year-old suspect was arrested after allegedly throwing an explosive at a house in Puyallup, just after midnight on June 28, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PSCO).

Deputies responded to the scene near 31st Avenue West and 94th Avenue South after the homeowners reported the explosive was thrown from a car they recognized, PSCO says.

The explosive caused damage to the house and front porch, according to the sheriff.

Deputies later found the suspect’s vehicle parked without license plates at their home.

The 45-year-old suspect came out to speak with the deputies and admitted, “It was just a firework.”

The suspect was booked into the Pierce County jail, facing charges of malicious placement of an explosive device and malicious mischief.

A 15-year-old boy in the vehicle was not arrested, but the case will be reviewed by a juvenile prosecutor for the boy’s involvement.

