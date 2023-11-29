40-year-old man arrested near Arlington after failing to register as sex offender

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 40-year-old man who failed to register as a sex offender on Tuesday.

He was arrested near the city of Arlington after trying to drive away.

Detectives say that the 40-year-old had thousands of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, and also a loaded handgun magazine.

He was also wanted by Arlington PD for unlawfully possessing a gun and a DOC escape warrant.

“The suspect was arrested and transported to the Snohomish County Jail. Great work RSO detectives,” said a spokesperson.





