4 teens arrested after ramming Everett police car, series of other suspected crimes

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police arrested four teens on Tuesday night, after they rammed into a police vehicle with a stolen car thought to be used in numerous crimes around the region.

The driver of the stolen car initially rammed into the police vehicle in an attempt to escape. After that, all four teens ran out of the car, one of whom threw a handgun.

Three of the teens were caught quickly. The fourth ran into a wooded area where police tracked them with a K9. Heavy brush allowed the teen to briefly get away before he was caught with the help of a drone and a Snohomish County deputy and his K9.

The teens were booked on a lengthy list of assorted charges, including: assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, hit and run, resisting arrest, possession of alcohol, and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

One was also booked on a charge stemming from a strong-arm robbery in Mountlake Terrace earlier Tuesday, while another was allegedly involved in a previous vehicle theft.

