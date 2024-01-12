Local

Northbound I-5 through Federal Way cleared after ‘major collision’

By KIRO 7 News Staff



FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Four lanes were blocked Thursday for what’s being described as a “major collision” on northbound I-5 in Federal Way.

“Incident Response, State Patrol, and Fire are at the scene,” said a spokesperson.

Traffic got around the crash by using the on-ramp and the carpool lane.

The wreck was cleared around 4:20 in the afternoon.

Officials are still telling the public to expect traffic delays.

