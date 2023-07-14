4 lanes of I-5 through Tacoma blocked after collision caused by driver racing another car

TACOMA, Wash. — Four lanes of northbound I-5 through Tacoma between the McKinley and L Street overpasses are blocked right now, after a major crash that sent three people to the hospital.

According to Washington State Patrol, the driver who caused the incident was “allegedly racing another car before colliding with the victim.” The three people sent to the hospital were in the car that was hit, two of whom are children.

“I’m happy to report the female passenger and her two children sustained only minor injuries. Her husband (the driver) sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover. Thank you to the witnesses who stopped to help this family after the crash,” Trooper John Dattilo tweeted.

State patrol arrested the driver responsible for the crash for vehicular assault.

Video from Chopper 7 showed the victims’ crumpled pickup as well as a white BMW with front-end damage.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area while the wreck clears, with backups extending for miles.

Here's another look at northbound I-5 in Tacoma. Move right due to the collision. pic.twitter.com/RT21fOPtS0 — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) July 14, 2023









