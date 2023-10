MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A 35-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Marysville on Wednesday, according to Washington State Patrol.

She was hit on northbound I-5 at milepost 199, however, it is unclear whether she was in the middle of the road or on the shoulder.

She was declared to be dead at the scene.

Only one unknown car was involved in the collision.

Officials say they don’t know if drugs or alcohol were involved.

The hit-and-run is still under investigation.

