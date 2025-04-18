31 shell casings found after south Seattle shooting; 1 person hospitalized

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a shooting that sent a 20-year-old man to the hospital Thursday night.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire near 29th Ave. S and S Genesee Street around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found 31 shell casings and bullet damage to three vehicles and two townhomes.

While officers investigated that scene, a 20-year-old walked into Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers learned that he passed out after being shot and was driven to the hospital by an acquaintance.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

If anyone has information on the shooting, call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000 and reference incident number 25-103073.

©2025 Cox Media Group