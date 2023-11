STANWOOD, Wash. — Residents in Stanwood reported feeling an earthquake around 4:47 p.m. on Thursday.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network originally gave the earthquake a 3.5 magnitude rating but that was downgraded to 3.1 later in the afternoon.

The earthquake happened 13.58 miles from Mount Vernon and 17.98 miles from Everett.

No damage has been reported.

This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.

