3-year-old and adult seriously injured after car crashes into tree in south Seattle

SEATTLE — Detectives are investigating after 3 children and two adults were hurt when their car crashed into a tree in south Seattle Monday night.

The Seattle Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the 10000 block Holyoke Way South.

When officers got there, they found a car that left the road and hit a tree.

First aid was given at the scene. Five people were taken to Harborview Medical Center. One adult and two children had minor injuries. The other two occupants, one adult, and one 3-year-old child had serious injuries.

Patrol officers blocked off the scene until detectives with the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad got there.

Detectives are working to figure out what led up to the crash.

On Monday night, a man died after colliding with a tree in Carkeek Park.

©2023 Cox Media Group