3 suspects arrested in 2022 murder of Lynnwood teens

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Three people — two adults and a juvenile — were arrested in the murder of two teenagers in Lynnwood last year.

The suspects were arrested on Tuesday. The juvenile’s age was not given.

According to court documents, Christian Jovany Chavez, 29, and Jose Alfredo Beteran, 24, were each charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and Chavez was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

The juvenile was named in the court documents for Chavez and Beteran, but KIRO 7 did not receive charging documents for him.

Lynnwood police said all three would be charged with first-degree murder.

On July 14, 2022, two boys, ages 15 and 16, were shot in Spruce Park at around 9:15 p.m. Though the victims were quickly taken to hospital, they both died from their injuries.

“This terrible crime has forever changed the lives of the family, friends, and loved ones of these two teenage members of our community, whose lives were senselessly cut short far too soon,” said Chief Jim Nelson.

©2023 Cox Media Group