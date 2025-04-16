3 SPD officers injured in narcotics sting, 10 arrested

SEATTLE — Multiple people were arrested in a Seattle narcotics sting.

On April 14, patrol officers and detectives in the Narcotics Unit conducted the operations to address community complaints in Belltown and Little Saigon.

The operation resulted in 10 arrests, including a 21-year-old fugitive from California.

During the operation, police seized:

9.2g Methamphetamine

35.5g Fentanyl

42g Crack Cocaine

$1500 cash

Three officers were injured during one of the arrests, with one getting minor injuries.

