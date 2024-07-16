3 people, dog escape Mill Creek house fire

MILL CREEK, Wash. — Three people and a dog are safe after a fire damaged their home in Mill Creek early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home shortly before 4:30 a.m. and discovered flames in the attic and garage.

The fire was kept mostly to those areas, but the smoke did damage areas throughout the home.

The people who lived in the house are getting help from volunteers from Support 7 and the American Red Cross Northwest Region.

It is not yet known what caused the fire.

