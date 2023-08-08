3 more Washington Starbucks stores looking to unionize

Three more Starbucks stores in Washington are looking to unionize.

Workers at the Seattle Center and at 3rd and Madison filed petitions. So have employees at the Merlot Drive and Wine Country Road Starbucks in Prosser.

Workers sent a letter to the Starbucks CEO, writing that they, “have seen the company value keeping the store running --over the health and safety of partners.”

They said the company severely cut their work hours to where they’re ineligible for health care and educational benefits.

Since December of 2021, more than 336 Starbucks stores have voted to unionize, including more than a dozen in Washington.









©2023 Cox Media Group