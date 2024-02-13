3-mile backup after collision and rollover on I-5 near I-90

Traffic was snarled throughout Seattle after a collision and rollover on northbound Interstate 5 near Interstate 90 Tuesday morning.

At about 10 a.m., the collision was blocking the three left lanes.

The Seattle Fire Department, Washington State Patrol, and the Incident Response team were called to the scene.

At about 10:40 a.m. drivers were experiencing a three-mile back-up through the area and were asked to look for alternate routes.

By 11:04 a.m., crews cleared the collision and opened all lanes to traffic.

