3 guns recovered after domestic violence arrest in Seattle

A man was arrested in North Seattle Saturday after a report he was threatening to shoot his girlfriend, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 10:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call from a woman who said her boyfriend was armed and was threatening to shoot her.

As officers searched around the area where he was last seen, an officer spotted the man entering a nearby car with another woman and two children.

Officers arrested the man and found two semi-automatic pistols and a revolver inside the car where he had been sitting.

One of the guns had been reported stolen out of King County.

The 23-year-old man was transported to the King County Jail and booked on charges of domestic violence harassment, possession of a stolen firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Seattle police did not provide an approximate location, only noting North Precinct officers made the arrest.





