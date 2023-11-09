3 cruisers hit while police recover 12 stolen cars in Tacoma sweep

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police partnered with the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force and others to recover 12 stolen vehicles in the greater Tacoma area.

Law enforcement also arrested six suspects related to the stolen cars according to officials.

During the search, a total of eight vehicles fled from police. Tacoma police say that some of those suspects hit three occupied police vehicles while trying to escape.

The following eight vehicles were found unoccupied during the sweep:

A Subaru Legacy was stolen from the Puyallup area and was found in the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street in Tacoma.

A Honda CRV was stolen from the Tacoma area and was found in the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street in Tacoma.

A Toyota Corolla was stolen from the University Place area and was found at an apartment complex in University Place.

A Kia Soul was stolen from the Tacoma area and was found in the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street in Tacoma.

A Volkswagen Golf was stolen from the Tacoma area and was found in the 1800 block of South Bell Street in Tacoma.

A Dodge Charger was Stolen from the Lakewood area and was found at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of East 69 Street in Tacoma.

A Ram 2500 was stolen from the Seattle area and was found at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of South 96 Street in Tacoma.

A Chevy Silverado was Stolen from the Tacoma area and was found in the 8800 block of South Hosmer Street in Tacoma.

The following four vehicles were occupied when police found them:

A Chevy Silverado was stolen from the Parkland area and was found in the 1800 block of South 95 Street in Tacoma. Police arrested a 30-year-old man for unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle.

A Nissan Sentra was stolen from the Tacoma area and was found in the 9400 block of South Hosmer Street in Tacoma. A 25-year-old woman was arrested for unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. The same woman also had a felony warrant for failing to appear in court for another stolen vehicle charge.

A Kia Spectra was stolen from the Tacoma area and was found in the 9600 block of Steele Street in Tacoma. The suspect tried to escape from law enforcement and drove onto a sidewalk to get around traffic. During the maneuver, the 53-year-old driver hit two cars in the intersection of South 38 Street and Thompson Ave. They then tried to run away before being arrested. Police found a pistol inside of the stolen car. The suspect was booked into jail for drug possession, unlawful possession of a firearm, hit and run, driving with a suspended license, and reckless driving. The same suspect also had several warrants.

Ford F-250 was stolen from the Parkland area and was found in the 9800 block of South Tacoma Way. The driver escaped but was found again with help from air support. The 28-year-old man was arrested for unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. There was also a 43-year-old woman who was riding in the truck and was booked for identity theft and drug possession.

During the same sweep, the driver of a Ford Fusion tried to escape from officers before ramming their patrol cars in the process. The vehicle was found later in the day and the 24-year-old man who was driving was arrested for reckless driving. His vehicle was not stolen, but it had been identified as a suspect vehicle in several property crimes.

”Auto thefts are a regional issue,” said Sgt. Jeff Carroll of the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. “We have detectives from multiple agencies within King and Pierce Counties working together to aggressively investigate prolific thieves and get people their stolen vehicles back.”

The Tacoma police are also now offering tips to help you to protect your vehicle:

Lock your car.

Use anti-theft devices (alarm, kill switch, steering wheel lock.

Park in well-lit areas.

Remove or hide all valuables.

Don’t leave keys or fobs inside.

Don’t leave your vehicle running unattended.

