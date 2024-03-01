3 arrested, friend of business owner shot after report of attempted South Seattle burglary

SEATTLE — Three people were arrested and one man was shot after a report of an attempted burglary at a South Seattle business Friday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m., dispatchers received a call from a business owner who said several suspects were trying to break into his property and he was driving toward his business to confront them.

Minutes later, dispatchers received reports that a man was shot at the same location in the 3500 block of Rainier Avenue South. Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound and gave him medical help until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived.

The victim was then taken to Harborview Medical Center.

As police investigated, they discovered the man who was shot is a friend of the business owner.

“Many of the details surrounding the shooting are still unclear,” the Seattle Police Department said in a blotter post.

Right after the shooting, three suspects turned themselves in to police at SPD’s south precinct.

Everyone involved is being interviewed by detectives as they review evidence.

