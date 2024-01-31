Local

2nd suspect arrested in Bothell sex crimes case where vape products used to lure children

By KIRO 7 News Staff
File photo of Bothell Police car.

File photo of Bothell Police car.

BOTHELL, Wash. — Bothell Police arrested a second suspect on Tuesday in a child sex crimes case in which vape products were used to lure victims.

The first suspect, a 26-year-old man, was charged with several felonies in King County Tuesday. They included second-degree child rape, third-degree child rape, and commercial sex abuse of a minor.

He is being held in the King County Jail on $500,000 bail.

As their investigation continued, Bothell Police detectives identified a second suspect in the case.

A 25-year-old man was arrested for investigation of third-degree child rape and commercial sex abuse of a minor.

He is being held in the King County Jail.

