29-year-old New York man pleads not guilty to sexually touching boy on Seattle flight

A 29-year-old man from New York was arraigned Friday for allegedly touching a 14-year-old boy on a flight from Fresno to Seattle, according to U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman.

Ram N. Gazab pleaded “not guilty” to abusive sexual contact. The trial is now scheduled for March 11, 2024.

According to records filed in the case, it all started on Dec. 26, when the boy was in a window seat near the back of the plane.

The middle seat in the row was empty and about 20 minutes before landing, Gazab sat down next to the boy.

Gazab then allegedly placed his hand on the victim’s thigh. When the boy moved his body away from Gazab and told him to stop, Gazab said he had been sleeping.

When the boy tried to leave the row, Gazab allegedly touched his buttocks.

Gazab was taken into custody and has been detained ever since.

