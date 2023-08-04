29 sick after Salmonella outbreak at Seattle long-term care facility

An outbreak of Salmonella at a long-term care facility in Seattle sickened 29 people, according to Public Health - Seattle & King County.

Between July 1 and July 5, 29 people connected to the Washington Care Center developed symptoms associated with Salmonella.

An investigation revealed the outbreak was likely due to contaminated food served at the facility.

Public Health visited the facility on July 11 and after inspecting the kitchen, they identified several risky factors that could have caused the outbreak, including inadequate handwashing and improper glove use.

Education was provided to staff and the outbreak appears to be over.





