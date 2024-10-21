25-year-old arrested for first-degree murder after father’s death in Graham

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 19, in connection with the death of his father after an argument in Graham, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to a call on Friday night, Oct. 18, at 9:42 p.m., after firefighters performing CPR on a 54-year-old man reported a suspicious wound that appeared not to be self-inflicted.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members informed deputies that the man had been arguing with his son in a detached garage before the incident occurred.

Detectives quickly developed probable cause to arrest the son, who had drove away in a black Chevrolet 3500 truck.

A law enforcement bulletin was sent to agencies throughout the region.

The following day, a Puyallup police officer spotted the suspect’s vehicle in the 3900 block of Meridian East around 4:43 p.m.

The officer followed the truck until deputies and other officers could join in.

They conducted a high-risk felony stop and arrested the suspect without further incident.

The 25-year-old was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

