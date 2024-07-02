24-year-old man arrested for rape of 15-year-old in Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a 15-year-old girl in Sudden Valley, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported on May 21 when the girl informed a family member of the assault.

She said she met the suspect online, messaged him on Instagram, and arranged to meet him in person, where he offered to provide her with alcohol.

On the afternoon of May 6, the two met and began hiking in the woods.

The suspect, John Ephrim-Michael Rodgers, allegedly overpowered and raped the girl after she objected to his advances.

Detectives later recovered used condoms and a wrapper from the scene, which are being tested for DNA by the Washington State Patrol crime lab.

On June 1, a friend of the victim reported that Rodgers had also contacted them with lewd comments and photographs.

Detectives identified Rodgers, a former inmate of the Whatcom County Jail, as the suspect.

Data from Instagram confirmed the incident and that Rodgers was aware of the victim’s age.

Surveillance footage from a grocery store also showed Rodgers stealing liquor on the day of the incident.

On July 1, Rodgers was found at a homeless shelter in Bellingham, detained by the Bellingham Police Department, and arrested by WCSO detectives.

Rodgers was booked into the Whatcom County Jail on charges including rape, communication with a minor for immoral purposes, furnishing liquor to minors, and theft.

©2024 Cox Media Group