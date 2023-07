PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Two people on board a small plane in Clallam County are expected to survive after their plane went down near Port Angeles Friday night.

Rescue crews said one person was stuck in the plane and needed to be pulled out. Both were conscious and talking with first responders before they were sent to Olympic Medical Center.

A small fuel leak is now contained. There is no word on what caused the plane to go down.





