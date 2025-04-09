2 minors involved in shooting outside Auburn middle school

AUBURN, Wash. — One child has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and another has been taken into custody following a shooting that took place outside a King County middle school.

The shooting was reported on Tuesday afternoon outside Sequoyah Middle School in Auburn.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, one of the minors shot at the other.

It’s unclear how many rounds were fired or what led up to the shooting.

Deputies have not specified if or how the minors knew each other, nor their ages or genders.

One of the minors involved was booked on charges related to this incident.

This is a developing story.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.





©2025 Cox Media Group